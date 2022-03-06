Nebraska State Patrol Trooper hit while responding to motor assist

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KMTV) — A Nebraska State Trooper was struck Saturday while responding to a weather-related incident near Maxwell.

The officer received minor injuries while responding to a motorist assist.

The trooper was parked with emergency lights on while responding to a vehicle that had slid off I-80. That vehicle came to a stop near the median.

While the trooper was responding another vehicle lost control and struck the patrol unit from behind.

The trooper was in the patrol unit at the time of the crash and suffered minor injuries.

He was able to check on both the driver of the vehicle he was initially responding to and the one that crashed.

NSP reminds all motorists to slow down during winter driving conditions as light snow is possible today.

