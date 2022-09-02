Nebraska State Patrol troopers prepare for Husker gameday; what you need to know about traffic

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol are gearing up ahead of the first Husker home game on Saturday.

They will be on patrol in the air, on the road and at the stadium during all gameday Saturdays in Lincoln.

The state patrol closely works with other agencies on several aspects of gameday operations to keep fans safe as they travel to and from the game and around Memorial Stadium.

“Gameday is a major undertaking for all of our safety partners in Lincoln,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Another major piece of the team are the fans. Working together, we can make gamedays safe on the roads and at the stadium.”

Drivers headed to Lincoln are encouraged to take alternative routes to the city such as Highway 6 or Rosa Parks Way rather than I-180 from I-80. After the game, fans should be prepared for the possible closure of the I-80 eastbound ramp at Waverly if traffic is already congested on I-80.

The NSP Helicopter will be in the air to monitor traffic. Troopers in the air relay information to troopers on the ground to help in the flow of traffic. Fans also can hear traffic updates from Trooper Dave during pregame and postgame coverage on the Huskers Radio Network.

Those who see reckless drivers or those in need of non-emergency roadside assistance can call the Nebraska State Patrol Highway Helpline at *55 from a cell phone or 800-525-5555 from any phone. Motorists should report emergencies to 911.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.