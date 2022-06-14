Nebraska State Poet is coming to Benson to share new book about Disneyland

BENSON, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska state poet is hosting a reading of his newest book at the Benson Theatre later in June.

“At the Corner of Fantasy and Main: Disneyland, Midlife and Churros” by Matt Mason will be showcased on June 27 from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mason will be there to also answer questions and autograph books.

Mason describes the story as “the most fun I’ve ever had working on a book of poetry” and it shows with these poems about joy, loss, and churros.

Mason is the Nebraska state poet and executive director of the Nebraska Writers Collective. He is also an award-winning poet and has his work featured in national outlets like the New York Times.

He is also the first state poet to come from Omaha.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.