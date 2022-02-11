Nebraska State Sen. Megan Hunt files for re-election to retain District 8 seat

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — On Thursday, the campaign for Megan Hunt announced that she filed with the Nebraska Accountability Disclosure Commission to retain her District 8 seat representing midtown Omaha.

“I am running for Legislature because Nebraskans deserve leadership that puts Nebraska on the right side of history, with human rights and equality of opportunity for everyone who wants to call Nebraska home,” Hunt said in a press release.

“It is vital to our economic success and stability that we make Nebraska a more welcoming state, embracing and protecting the spectrum of voices and experiences that build the foundation of the good life we all share. Inclusivity and access to opportunity should be our promise, not our problem.”

Hunt helped pass a 2020 bill to allow collegiate student athletes to receive compensation for their name, image and likeness rights; and in 2021 worked to enact a law that allows family caregivers to receive unemployment benefits. Other political topics of interest include public education, reproductive justice and gender equality and affordable housing.

The District 8 senator has lived and worked in Dundee for 17 years and brought her French bulldog mix along while filing for re-election Thursday.

