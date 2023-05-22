Nebraska State Senators debate details of voter ID requirements

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — The priority bill on the Legislature’s agenda Monday addresses voter ID requirements. Senators convened around 10 a.m. and were still debating the issue into the evening.

Last November, Nebraskans voted in favor of a constitutional amendment that requires showing a valid form of government-issued identification when voting. The ballot measure left the details up to the Unicameral and state senators are still debating particulars of the requirement and even among the conservative senators there isn’t agreement.

“I'm asking you to address clear constitutional hurdles that I've outlined several times in the ‘Evnen Amendment,’” said Sen. Julie Slama. “I'm asking you to stand on the side of the voters of the State of Nebraska who overwhelmingly voted in favor of voter ID. I'm asking that you stand with them in supporting an amendment that says you have to show an ID to vote. The Evnen Amendment is voter ID without voter ID.”

Slama says she has constitutional objections to the legislation that passed out of committee and is proposing additional amendments.

If the requirements aren't settled by the end of the session, senators will have to return this summer for a special session.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.