Nebraska state senators react to Gov. Pillen's detention facility announcement

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska state senators are weighing in on Gov. Jim Pillen's announcement Tuesday evening regarding federal agreements involving a facility in McCook.

State Sen. John Cavanaugh, who is also a candidate for Nebraska's District 2 seat, said he has many questions about the announcement and was disappointed when he saw the news Tuesday afternoon.

"I am very concerned about women children being locked up in the same facility that is designed specifically to detain adult men," Cavanaugh said.

Reporter Molly Hudson spoke with Sen. Rob Clements, who supports the announcement and believes the facility in McCook is equipped for this use.

"I do support President Trump enforcing the law and especially any dangerous people of society," Clements said.

Both Cavanaugh and Clements found out about the announcement through news reports.

Clements serves on the Appropriations Committee and said he learned that any expenses incurred by the state will be reimbursed.

