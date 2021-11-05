Nebraska state senators share plans in fight for equality with Women's Fund Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska state senators Michaela Cavanaugh and Patty Pansing-Brooks say they are fighting for paid family medical leave and pay equity at an upcoming session of Nebraska’s Unicameral.

The two spoke with the Women's Fund of Omaha about their ongoing efforts to provide financial security to not only mothers but families and individuals as they seek better wages and security.

“If we've seen nothing else and learn nothing else from COVID, it is how important having that financial security if a major illness or unexpected illness is to befall a family,” said Cavanaugh.

Pansing-Brooks helped pass a bill that makes it legal for railroad workers and agricultural employees to discuss wages and the senator is also working on a bill that would not allow employers to ask for past salaries.

She says this practice has put women at a disadvantage as they seek pay equity and she says it will help employees in general, by not restricting them to their past salaries.

The Women's Fund of Omaha provided fact sheets on the bills being proposed by Cavanaugh and Pansing-Brooks:

