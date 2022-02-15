Watch
Nebraska state tax collections beat expectations in January

Nati Harnik/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020 file photo the Nebraska State Capitol building is seen on the opening day of the Nebraska legislative session, in Lincoln, Neb. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
Nebraska Legislature
Posted at 6:42 PM, Feb 14, 2022
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state government collected $45 million more than expected last month.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue reported net tax collections of $495 million in January, which is 10% than the state forecast of $450 million.

Nebraska reported higher-than-expected net revenues from individual income taxes and miscellaneous taxes, but lower-than-expected net receipts from sales-and-use taxes and corporate income taxes. The state has received $3.354 billion in the current fiscal year, which began July 1. That’s 3.7% higher than the state projection of $3.235 billion at this point in the year.

