Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante to seek re-election

Posted at 2:14 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 15:14:17-05

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska State Treasurer John Murante says he will seek re-election for a second four-year term.

Murante, a Republican, was first elected treasurer in 2018 while serving as a state lawmaker from Gretna.

As treasurer, Murante pushed for legislation to establish financial literacy courses in Nebraska elementary and high schools. His office also helped create and host a first-of-its-kind financial wellness webinar series aimed at public employees.

No other candidates have announced plans to run for the office.

