Nebraska State Trooper killed in the line of duty, responding to crash on I-80

A Nebraska State Trooper was killed in the line of duty Monday while responding to a crash on Interstate 80, between Ashland and Greenwood.

The name of the trooper has not yet been released.

NSP said a motor vehicle crash occurred while the trooper and others were responding to a different crash on I-80.

I-80 was closed between mile markers 420 and 426 for hours.

Omaha Police Department Chief Todd Schmaderer released a statement to offer support.

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and the colleagues of the fallen trooper. We stand with you all in grief and support. On behalf of the Omaha Police Department, we extend our deepest sympathies and honor the service and sacrifice of our fallen colleague," said Chief Schmaderer.

The Nebraska State Patrol has asked the Sarpy County Sheriff's office to conduct the investigation into what happened.

