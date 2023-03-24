Watch Now
Nebraska State Troopers complete DoorDash orders after pulling over delivery driver

Posted at 7:09 PM, Mar 23, 2023
SCOTTSBLUFF, Iowa (KMTV) — A pair of Nebraska State Troopers surprised some Gering residents when they delivered a set of orders after the driver dropping off the food was stopped by the troopers.

The driver was pulled over in Scottsbluff and troopers say he had a revoked license, so they completed the deliveries.

The troopers received a thank you note from one of the folks they delivered to.

