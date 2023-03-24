Nebraska State Troopers complete DoorDash orders after pulling over delivery driver

SCOTTSBLUFF, Iowa (KMTV) — A pair of Nebraska State Troopers surprised some Gering residents when they delivered a set of orders after the driver dropping off the food was stopped by the troopers.

The driver was pulled over in Scottsbluff and troopers say he had a revoked license, so they completed the deliveries.

The troopers received a thank you note from one of the folks they delivered to.

While Trooper Sporer handled the processing of the driver, Trooper Dusatko finished the two deliveries, leading to this awesome note from one of the recipients.



All in a day's service to the people of Nebraska. #PatrolTheGoodLife pic.twitter.com/Ai7dsgbKFO — Nebraska State Patrol (@NEStatePatrol) March 23, 2023

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.