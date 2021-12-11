Nebraska State Trooper's vehicle struck by a semi while responding to crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KMTV) — It was a busy start to the weekend for Nebraska State Troopers as they responded to over 150 weather-related incidents.

NSP responded to 35 crashes, 117 motor vehicle assists, as well as assisting other agencies with 29 incidents.

One incident involved a trooper's vehicle being struck by a semi while the trooper was responding to another crash on Friday evening.

The trooper was responding to a crash near Elm Creek on Interstate 80 where an eastbound semi lost control and crossed to median striking another semi and Chevy Traverse. While another semi was approaching to crash scene, it jack-knifed and struck the trooper's vehicle that was parked in the median.

The trooper was not in his vehicle at this time and neither the driver of the semi nor the trooper was injured by this crash.

"We are extremely thankful our trooper was not injured. This incident could have been tragic,” said Colonel John Bolduc. “This is a prime example of why we plead with motorists to slow down in winter driving conditions.”

NSP asks that before you travel in these conditions that you check Nebraska 511, wear your seat belt, and watch your speed.

