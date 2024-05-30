Watch Now
Nebraska Strong: Tornado Relief Benefit Concert at The Granary

The concert is a fundraiser for United Way of the Midlands to support neighbors who survived tornadoes on April 26.
Posted at 6:07 PM, May 30, 2024
RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Seeking out ways to support neighbors impacted by tornadoes on April 26? Enjoy live music? Put this family-friendly event on your radar.

Here are the basics:

Nebraska Strong: Tornado Relief Benefit Concert
Friday, May 31
6-10pm
Supporting United Way of the Midlands
Venues at The Granary, Ralston
Downtown Collective Featuring Omaha Street Percussion
Free-will Donations

The Facebook event page has additional details.

