Nebraska Strong: Tornado Relief Benefit Concert at The Granary

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Seeking out ways to support neighbors impacted by tornadoes on April 26? Enjoy live music? Put this family-friendly event on your radar.

Here are the basics:

Nebraska Strong: Tornado Relief Benefit Concert

Friday, May 31

6-10pm

Supporting United Way of the Midlands

Venues at The Granary, Ralston

Downtown Collective Featuring Omaha Street Percussion

Free-will Donations

The Facebook event page has additional details.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.