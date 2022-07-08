OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The Nebraska Supreme Court released its decision on Friday in the appeal of Joshua Keadle, who was convicted of second-degree murder for the death of Peru State student and Omahan, Tyler Thomas. The court affirmed Keadle's conviction.

In a report, the court explained the reason it upheld the conviction:

"Tyler Thomas, a student at Peru State College (PSC) in Peru, Nebraska, has been missing since the early morning hours of December 3, 2010. Her body has never been found. Joshua W. Keadle is the last person known to have seen Thomas alive. In 2017, Keadle was charged with first degree murder in connec- tion with Thomas’ disappearance. A jury found Keadle guilty of second degree murder, and he was sentenced to prison. Keadle appeals, assigning only that the evidence adduced at trial was insufficient to establish the corpus delicti of homicide. Finding no merit to this assignment, we affirm."

Keadle’s attorney, Jeff Pickens argued in the appeal that there is insufficient evidence to establish what’s called ‘corpus delicti' a.ka. 'beyond a reasonable doubt.'

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.