LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — An Omaha gym owner convicted of sexually assaulting a former client had his appeal denied by the Nebraska Supreme Court Friday.

Douglas Anders, 61, was convicted in 2021 of first-degree assault in Douglas County District Court.

The victim, who was training at Anders' gym as a powerlifter, said in court that Anders began digital sexual penetration when she was 15, telling her it was a massage for “recovery," according to court documents.

It eventually led to intercourse and didn't stop until the victim was 21 years old, according to court records.

The victim, who also worked for Anders, eventually left the gym, Metabolic Engineering and Recovery Center, and told authorities of the abuse, according to documents.

After an appeal from Anders, arguing insufficient evidence, among other issues, the Nebraska Supreme Court ruled that Anders occupied a position of trust and power and used that to make the victim believe falsehoods.

Anders also argued his sentence of 25-30 years was excessive, which the Nebraska Supreme Court also denied.

The case gained more notoriety after NU Regent Jack Stark was charged with felony witness tampering last year. Court documents said in that case, Stark pressured a character witness testifying against Anders “to not show up.”

That case is ongoing in Douglas County District Court.

