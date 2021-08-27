Nebraska Task Force 1 activated for deployment to Louisiana

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Lincoln Fire and Rescue announced in a Friday news release that Nebraska Task Force 1 (NE-TF1), the urban search and rescue team based with Lincoln Fire and Rescue (LFR), has been activated for deployment to Alexandria, Louisiana in anticipation of Hurricane Ida.

The team includes 40 firefighters from LFR, the Omaha Fire Department, and civilian members who include dog handlers and structural engineers.

More information on NE-TF1 and Lincoln Fire and Rescue is available at fire.lincoln.ne.gov and at nebraskataskforce1.com.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.