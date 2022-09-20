Nebraska Task Force 1 departs for Puerto Rico disaster response

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — First responders from Nebraska and Iowa are on their way to help in Puerto Rico.

Nebraska Task Force 1 deployed Monday afternoon to help with restoring power and rescue operations if needed.

3 News Now was there as they left their headquarters in Lincoln for the airport.

The team includes 45 firefighters from Omaha, Council Bluffs, Papillion, Lincoln and Grand Island.

Physicians, structural engineers, and search dogs are also coming along.

"You know, we're all trained for this, you know we're all ready to go and that's what we look forward to is the opportunity to go help people in their time of need. Now we have that opportunity. So myself and everyone on the team are very thankful for that chance," said Dan Ripley, Task Force Leader.

This is Nebraska Emergency Task Force One's first time flying to provide aid since September 11th.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.