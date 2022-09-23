Nebraska Task Force One continues rescue missions in Puerto Rico after hurricane

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Forty-five members of the Nebraska Task Force One team are helping with rescue missions in Puerto Rico after the commonwealth was devastated by Hurricane Fiona.

The hurricane killed multiple people and left many more without power or homes.

The Task Force One team, which includes first responders from Omaha, are going through rapid search operations.

Captain Dan Ripley gave an idea Friday of what they’ve seen.

“We’ve encountered a lot of roads that have been washed out," he said. "We’ve been in areas where we think we can drive farther, but due to the roads being washed out we have to get out on foot and continue our assessment of any search and rescue needs."

The team includes firefighters from Lincoln, Omaha, Papillion, Council Bluffs and Grand Island. It also includes civilian members such as doctors and dog handlers.

It's unclear how long they’ll be in Puerto Rico. Ripley said they’re always ready for the next emergency and mentioned a possible hurricane threat in Florida down the road.

Despite the impact in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, Hurricane Fiona may not be finished. Warnings have been issued in far east Canada beginning this weekend.

