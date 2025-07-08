Nebraska Task Force One deployed to flood-stricken parts of Texas

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — A team of 45 members from Nebraska's Task Force One Urban Search and Rescue team is headed to Texas to assist with search efforts.

The team departed Monday afternoon and is expected to arrive in San Antonio Tuesday morning.

The deployment includes two canine teams and specialized equipment including boats and vehicles to navigate areas devastated by the flooding.

Gov. Jim Pillen directed the deployment through the Nebraska Emergency Management Act.

“This continues to be a serious situation in Texas, one which requires immediate response,” said Gov. Pillen in statement Monday. “Nebraska stands ready to assist in any way it can. The team we are sending has the training necessary for dealing with these kinds of disaster environments and will be able to expedite the search efforts that continue to take place.”

The team is expected to be deployed for up to 14 days.