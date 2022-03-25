Nebraska teacher jailed for alleged child abuse, stems from incident at North Bend Elementary

FREMONT, Neb. (KMTV) — An incident last month at North Bend Elementary School resulted in a warrant for a Nebraska teacher who turned himself in Friday.

Craig A. Schmeckpeper, 50, was a teacher at North Bend Elementary School and resigned immediately after an unspecified incident that allegedly occurred Feb. 17 on school grounds, says the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. A warrant was issued for his arrest following the DCSO investigation into the incident, which led to Schmeckpeper's March 25 surrender.

The Fremont Tribune reports that Schmeckpeper was a physical education teacher who allegedly pulled a student out of line during class, "pinned the child's arms behind his back, and told the rest of the students in attendance 'Free hits as you go by and 'Free punches.'" Five students, the report says, obliged.

Schmeckpeper is being held on a charge of child abuse not resulting in serious injury, which is a class 3-A felony.

