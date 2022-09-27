Nebraska teen accused of illegally burying fetus appears in court; trial set for January

NORFOLK, Neb. (KMTV) — A Nebraska teen accused of illegally ending her pregnancy appeared in court Monday.

18-year-old Celeste Burgess is charged with abandoning a dead body, a felony, as well as concealing a death and false reporting.

Her pre-trial conference was continued until November and trial date is now set for January.

Burgess' mother is also facing charges and is accused of performing an abortion by giving her daughter abortion pills when she was about 29 weeks pregnant.

Both are accused of attempting to burn a fetus before eventually burying it.

Abortions past 20-weeks are illegal in Nebraska.

