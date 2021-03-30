Nebraska to give $50 educational donation to newborns

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Every baby born in Nebraska in 2020 will get a $50 donation in April to help cover future in-state educational expenses.

State Treasurer John Murante says eligible families will receive a letter announcing their qualification in the state’s Meadowlark Program.

The Meadowlark Program was created through a 2019 state law that was designed to help Nebraska families pay for educational expenses.

Children who are born in Nebraska are automatically enrolled unless they opt-out, and will receive a donation the year after their birth. The donation is offered with no extra cost of paperwork for families.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.