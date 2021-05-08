Nebraska to issue supplemental SNAP benefits on Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — State officials say Nebraska will issue emergency payments on Tuesday to residents who received food stamp benefits in April as part of the federal pandemic assistance law.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services said it will issue the payments through Sept. 30 to comply with the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will not have to take any action to get the extra support, because the increased benefits will go directly to their EBT cards.

Under the law, all SNAP households must receive a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.