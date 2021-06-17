Nebraska to offer additional payments for 2019 flood relief

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska will pay out public assistance beyond what it normally offers to local governments hit by the 2019 floods.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency says Gov. Pete Ricketts has approved the payments for the state's share of disaster relief. The money will go to Nebraska's power, irrigation and natural resources districts, which don't usually receive that form of assistance from the state.

The agency says Ricketts approved the state share because of the extent of flood, wind, and winter storm damage.

Ricketts' decision follows President Joe Biden's move to increase the federal cost share from the normal 75% of the cost to 90%.