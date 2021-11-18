Nebraska to see at least $3 billion from the infrastructure bill

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The more than $1 trillion infrastructure bill signed by President Joe Biden will send at least $3 billion to Nebraska.

Officials say $2.2 billion will go to roads and $225 million will go to replace and repair bridges in poor condition.

Bryan Slone, President of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry says the investment is critical for the state.

“Our top industries are ag, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, so much of our economy is built around our ability to not only produce goods in Nebraska but to move them across the country... to move them across the state... and to get them to ports and even export,” said David Brown, President and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber.

Another $100 million will go to high-speed internet and $358 million will go to improving water infrastructure. $111 million will go to airports and transit will receive $186 million.

Nebraska Senator Deb Fischer and Nebraska U.S. Representative Don Bacon, who are both Republicans, supported the bill.

