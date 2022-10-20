Nebraska Tourism brings its passport program to the holidays starting in November

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Gene Leahy Mall is one of the state’s newest attractions and is part of Nebraska Tourism's new Holiday Passport Program.

The new addition is an offshoot of its regular passport program that runs over the summer where travelers can grab a free booklet and stamps highlighting stops at attractions and eateries across the state.

Stamps are collected and turned in in exchange for prizes! Madison Johnson with Nebraska Tourism said she's excited to add Gene Leahy Mall to the program.

"We wanted downtown Omaha to get some love too," Johnson said. "We knew they would do cool things with Christmas lights and have really a lot of stuff for families in that area."

In addition to the mall, Lauritzen Gardens will also have passports available and is part of the Holiday Passport. In all, there are 20 locations across Nebraska participating in the program. Johnson says those interested can find a passport on Nebraska Tourism's website.

Johnson said thousands of people across the state and beyond participate in the summertime program they can’t wait to bring it to the holidays.

Passports are available now. The program starts Nov. 19 and runs through Jan. 1.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.