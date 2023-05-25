Nebraska tourism grants to boost events ranging from Chocolate Lovers extravaganza to Cinco de Mayo fiesta

OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Events promoting the cultures and histories of South and North Omaha are the biggest winners of $1.37 million in tourism and recreation grants announced Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
In all, six entities that also represent the communities of Beatrice and Kearney were awarded funding for tourism-related marketing and planning.
- The Omaha Theater Company’s $250,000 award is to help with marketing and a website redesign aimed at refilling the seats at the historic Rose Theater in downtown Omaha.
- The Museum of Nebraska Art in Kearney’s $225,000 award is to offset costs of a marketing campaign promoting the grand reopening of the museum as a cultural destination for Nebraskans and other visitors.
- The City of Beatrice’s $150,000 is to enhance existing events such as the Chocolate Lovers Shopping Day Extravaganza, Gage County Classic Film Festival, Goldenride Bikefest and Homestead Days.
- The City of Kearney also received a $41,160 tourism grant to help with its annual Christmas Walk and the 2023 Sesquicentennial Birthday event.
