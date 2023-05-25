Nebraska tourism grants to boost events ranging from Chocolate Lovers extravaganza to Cinco de Mayo fiesta

OMAHA, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) — Events promoting the cultures and histories of South and North Omaha are the biggest winners of $1.37 million in tourism and recreation grants announced Wednesday by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.

In all, six entities that also represent the communities of Beatrice and Kearney were awarded funding for tourism-related marketing and planning.

The funds were earmarked in the Nebraska Economic Recovery Act, otherwise known as Legislative Bill 1024, which state lawmakers approved last year. The source of the funds is the U.S. Economic Development Administration, which allocated nearly $3.1 million for travel, tourism and outdoor recreation initiatives in Nebraska areas disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

Twenty-nine applications totaling $8 million in requests were submitted. In addition to the six grantees announced Wednesday, the DED has yet to name winners of the remaining $1.7 million, which is to go to tourism-related infrastructure projects. Finalists are still under review.

Of grantees announced Wednesday, Freedomtainment, a nonprofit since 2021, was awarded one of the largest amounts: $352,000.

The Freedomtainment website says the organization was established by longtime North Omahans and business owners to provide entertainment and educational activities centered around the culture and history of North Omaha.

Upcoming is the June 17th Omaha Freedom Festival, a celebration of Juneteenth, which honors the emancipation of those enslaved in the U.S. Main stage activities are to be held at the Malcolm X event plaza.

Casa de la Cultura, also awarded $352,000, has as its main offering the annual, weekend-long Cinco de Mayo celebration in South Omaha, which recognizes Latino heritage.

“Reliable and effective marketing and event coordination will ensure the festivals (including Fiestas Patrias in September) attract more visitors into South Omaha,” the nonprofit’s application said.

Other grantees: