Nebraska tourism sights light up red to celebrate National Travel and Tourism Week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — Governor Pete Ricketts proclaimed on Thursday that May 1-7 will be National Travel and Tourism Week as a way to celebrate the contributions of the tourism industry to the state.

Landmarks across the state will light up red each night of the first week of May.

See the full press release below

"Officially proclaimed National Travel and Tourism Week (NTTW) by Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts, the annual celebration showcases the contributions of the tourism industry to the state’s and nation’s economy. Celebrated May 1-7, Nebraska Tourism is working with notable tourism destinations to light up red each night. Destinations lighting up include Chimney Rock, Golden Spike Tower, Stuhr Museum of the Prairie Pioneer, Lincoln Children’s Zoo (sign) and Lauritzen Gardens (Marjorie K. Daugherty Conservatory).

Nebraska Tourism executive director John Ricks said, “We thought this was a fun way to unify tourism destinations all across the state, from Omaha to Bayard. Red is the celebratory color chosen by U.S. Travel Association and will look spectacular on these destinations when the sun sets each night.”

Ricks will be touring the state next week for speaking engagements and to award the hospitality workers of Nebraska with Frontline Awards, submitted by the industry. Scheduled appearances include:

Tuesday, May 3

3:00 PM (CST)

Celebrate Tourism Luncheon

Big Apple Fun Center

500 W 4th St.

Kearney, NE 68845

Wednesday, May 4

12:00 PM (CST)

North Platte NTTW Tourism Awards Luncheon

Best Western Plus

3201 S Jeffers St.

North Platte, NE 69101

This year, U.S. Travel Association is highlighting the critical role travel will play in driving economic growth and building the path forward through the theme Future of Travel. This year’s theme elevates how the travel industry can restore the workforce, help communities recover, foster sustainability, usher in new innovations and reconnect travelers in the U.S. and around the world.

Some facts about tourism in Nebraska:

• Tourism is the third-largest industry in Nebraska with total visitor expenditures of $3.6 Billion in 2021

• Nebraska welcomed more than 10.7 million overnight visitors in 2021

• 71% of Nebraskans want more tourism in their community than currently exists; 23% above the national average

• 89% of Nebraskans believe tourism is an industry that enhances their quality of life

Celebrated annually during the first full week in May, NTTW was created by Congress in 1983 to elevate the economic power of travel in the U.S. The 39th annual NTTW (May 1-7) arrives as the industry looks ahead to future growth and success following the challenges of the past two years."

