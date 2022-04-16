Nebraska traffic fatalities tripled in March compared to March 2021

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — 29 people died in Nebraska traffic crashes last month, nearly three times as many as March 2021. The fatalities involved a range of factors from not using seatbelts, to winter weather road conditions and more. Three of the fatalities were not motorists, but were pedestrians.

That information comes from the Nebraska Department of Transportation March Traffic Fatality Toll.

In March of 2021, 11 people died in traffic crashes.

If we compare to previous years, in January through March of 2022, there have been a total of 70 deaths.

Before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2019 there were 44 traffic fatalities between January and March.

