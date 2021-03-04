Nebraska travel industry expects increase over spring break

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Last year, traveling came to a screeching halt due to the pandemic, forcing many to cancel trips and lockdown at home.

The second spring break season of the COVID-19 pandemic is approaching, but this year, traveling is looking much more hopeful than the last one.

We have a vaccine and we have more knowledge about the coronavirus, both of which are encouraging travelers to explore a little further than their backyard.

“People are saying, now that vaccinations are rolling out, 'If I am vaccinated, is that enough? Do I need a negative COVID test because I have the vaccine?' Right now, they are saying even if you are vaccinated you still could be a carrier of COVID. We don't know for sure, therefore we need a negative COVID test," said Kevin O’Malley, CEO of Corporate Travel Management.

Israel is already using vaccine passports and the European Union just proposed them. The U.S. is still thinking about it.

Ahead of a possible travel rush, Eppley Airfield is preparing its travel safe program and consulted with the University of Nebraska Medical Center's Global Center for Health Security.

The airfield is adding extra cleaning and using the latest cleaning technology, as well as a touch-less travel option with mobile boarding passes.

