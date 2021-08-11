Nebraska trooper shot in standoff; man killed

JUNIATA, Neb. (KMTV) — A Nebraska State Patrol trooper was injured in a standoff with an armed man in Adams County early Wednesday morning. That man was later shot and killed by a SWAT Team member.

According to a news release from the Nebraska State Patrol, the Adams County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call around 10:15 p.m. Tuesday night about a man shooting a gun outside a home in the 500 block of North Brass in Juniata. Adams County Emergency Management issued a shelter in place order for neighbors as troopers and deputies responded.

The woman who called 911 was able to escape the area about 30 minutes after the initial call and reach law enforcement.

Troopers than observed gunshots from the home, according to the news release.

The NSP SWAT Team was activated.

At about 1:35 a.m., the man inside fired at law enforcement and one bullet hit a trooper in the arm. The trooper was transported to Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings with non-life-threatening injuries. The trooper has been treated and released.

The State Patrol says the man kept firing and at about 2:35 a.m. law enforcement deployed tear gas into the home.

The man exited holding a gun, according to the State Patrol. A member of the NSP SWAT team fired, hitting the man who died on the scene.

The Nebraska State Patrol Special Investigations Team has been activated, as well as members of the Hastings Police Department and South Central Area Law Enforcement Services.