Nebraska troopers arrest Valentine man in woman's killing

Posted at 2:07 PM, Aug 25, 2021
VALENTINE, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says a woman believed to have been involved in a disturbance in northwestern Nebraska's vast Cherry County has been found dead, and a man also sought in the disturbance has been arrested.

The patrol said in a news release Wednesday that the incident began with a report of a disturbance early Tuesday in the village of Kilgore involving 52-year-old Ruth Wittmuss and 25-year-old Kevin Kilmer. By Tuesday afternoon, troopers had found Kilmer hiding in a wooded area near Valentine.

Some time later, officials found Wittmuss dead from an apparent homicide.

Kilmer was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
