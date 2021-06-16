Nebraska unveils new driver's license design

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - There's a new design coming for Nebraska driver's licenses.

Officials said on Wednesday that the main purpose for the new design is to increase security and help prevent fraud with cutting-edge technology.

They will also be Real ID compliant, which will be required for flying starting in 2023.

Officials said while the switch to the new design will begin shortly, the old design will remain valid until the expiration date on the document. That’s usually five years after being issued.

There's no need to apply for a new document, just replace it when it's expired.

Officials said they hope the visual design represents the spirit of what makes Nebraska special.

