Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation hosts, Bob Kerrey at screening of 'The Greatest Beer Run Ever'

PAPILLION, Neb. (KMTV) — On Wednesday afternoon the Nebraska Vietnam Veterans Memorial Foundation hosted a private screening of the new movie “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.” It's a true story of Chickie Donohue, a man who snuck into Vietnam at the height of the war to deliver beer to his friends.

The screening supports the Vietnam Veterans Memorial in Papillion, which is expected to be completed by June. Former U.S. Senator, Bob Kerrey, a Vietnam veteran, says this memorial and movie are important to ensure continued conversation about the war, but also provide a proper thank you to those who fought.

"This memorial recognizes and remembers Nebraskans who fought and died in that war,” Kerrey said. “But also, hopefully, it will tell a larger story of how we can avoid these wars in the future."

The foundation hopes the memorial will not only be a place of remembrance but also a place of healing and peace.

