Nebraska warns of delays on some income tax returns

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials say they’re experiencing delays with some tax returns due to an unusually high number of errors, particularly with returns that claim the state’s new property tax credit.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue says on its website that most of the problems are from simple entry or calculation errors. The department says employees are working overtime to review and correct the errors internally, and taxpayers won’t need to take any extra steps.

Officials say refunds will be issued with due care as quickly as possible.

