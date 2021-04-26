Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Nebraska warns of delays on some income tax returns

items.[0].image.alt
Pixabay
File photo
taxes
Posted at 11:23 AM, Apr 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-26 12:23:48-04

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska officials say they’re experiencing delays with some tax returns due to an unusually high number of errors, particularly with returns that claim the state’s new property tax credit.

The Nebraska Department of Revenue says on its website that most of the problems are from simple entry or calculation errors. The department says employees are working overtime to review and correct the errors internally, and taxpayers won’t need to take any extra steps.

Officials say refunds will be issued with due care as quickly as possible.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather Blog.jpg

Weather

3:32 PM, Oct 04, 2018