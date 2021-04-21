Nebraskans can now register as Legal Marijuana Party members following official designation as state political party

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — According to a release from Nebraska Secretary of State Robert Evnen’s office, the Legal Marijuana Party has “met the Nebraska statutory petition requirements to be recognized as an official political party in Nebraska.”

With the designation, Nebraskans can now register as members of the party and more.

With the party being recognized, people can “affiliate with the party as registered voters and the party can nominate candidates for partisan offices,” Evnen said.

The party provided the following regarding the newly-acquired designation:

Legal Marijuana NOW (LMN) Co-Chairs Mark Elworth Jr and Krystal Gabel have spent the last four years collecting signatures through state-wide petitioning tours.



LMN is a grassroots political organization that opposes the War on Drugs, including cannabis and hemp prohibition, while relying on the Bill of Rights as its permanent platform.



Approximately 6,800 valid signatures are needed to secure Nebraska ballot access in 2021. The duo submitted more than 10,000 signatures.



Starting Thursday, April 22, Nebraskans have the option to register or re-register to vote with the Legal Marijuana Now Party.



Or, starting in May, voters can obtain an in-person, paper form at their local Election Commissioner's office, DMV, or library branch.



If more than 10,000 Nebraskans register with the Legal Marijuana NOW Party, the organization becomes a permanent fixture on the Nebraska ballot for future elections.



The LMN Party is also looking for pro-cannabis candidates who want to run for office in the 2022 midterm and 2024 general elections.



Another way to become a permanent political party in Nebraska is for a LMN candidate to earn more than 5 percent in a statewide race.



The Party needs pro-cannabis candidates to run for local, state, and federal offices to better represent cannabis patients, their families, and related businesses in Nebraska.



Interested candidates DO NOT need prior experience. The Party will educate and assist new candidates in registering for a race, fundraising, filling out paperwork, and campaigning to election day.



Historically, the LMN Party formed from the Grassroots Party that first appeared on the Minnesota ballot in 1986. Jack Herer was Grassroot's presidential candidate in 1988 and 1992. Shortly thereafter in 1998 the third party renamed itself to Legal Marijuana NOW.



Follow the Legal Marijuana NOW Party of Nebraska on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/MJPNE [facebook.com]) for their upcoming statewide rally tour! Mark and Krystal would love to meet all interested parties while on the road.



Inquiring candidates and voters should contact Mark (markelworthjr@aol.com, 402-812-1600) or Krystal (krystalgabel@yahoo.com, 303-304-0370) for more information and guidance.

