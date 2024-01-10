Nebraskans For Medical Marijuana make last minute push to collect signatures as year ends

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Volunteers with Nebraskans For Medical Marijuana were out collecting signatures Saturday December 30. They're trying for a third time to get the issue put on the ballot for Nebraska voters next November.

After two failed attempts, the most recent in 2022, volunteers said this time there's more momentum.

Volunteer Garrett Connely said at least 50,000 signatures were gathered.

“We have a long way to go,” Connely said. “We've just made so much progress we want to capitalize on what we can."

The goal of the signing was to collect as many signatures as possible before the new year, they plan to keep collecting signatures until July. Volunteers were at Wine, Beer and Spirit stores in Omaha, Lincoln, Fremont and Grand Island.

