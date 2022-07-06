Watch Now
Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana say they have enough 'raw' signatures to put issue on November ballot

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Thursday is the deadline for those trying to get issues included on the November ballot in Nebraska.

Wednesday morning, one group says it will be a close call.

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana say they appear to have 87,000 signatures.

That would be just enough to put the issue on the ballot if all the signatures are valid.

Volunteers will collect more names Thursday to make up for signatures that are thrown out.

Nebraskans can find a place to sign here.

