Nebraskans protest on 72nd and Dodge to show support for Ukraine

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — As Russia and Ukraine battle for control of the capital Kyiv the community stands in solidarity with Ukrainians by protesting at 72nd and Dodge.

The conflict weighs heavy on the hearts and minds of Nebraskans like Olexiy Panfilov, an immigrant from Ukraine. The invasion is personal to him and his family.

"We are long way from our homeland but we stand together with our nation to fight against Russian invasion," Panfilov said.

Panfilov says his family cried for three hours when the attacks started happening. It's a crushing reminder that the conflict a continent away affects us right here at home.

"Ukrainians are last forepost of democracy. This is not the fighting for our only lives and our own country, this is the fight for all western treasuries which has been done and support here for more than 200 years. This is war against big, big troubles in the future," Panfilov said.

Protesters promise to keep showing support for Ukraine every Saturday.

