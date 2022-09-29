Nebraskans with family in Florida watch as Hurricane Ian makes landfall

OMAHA, Neb (KMTV) — Growing up in Nebraska you get used to some pretty extreme weather.

A nasty thunderstorm or even a tornado usually isn't enough to shake your average Nebraskan but Omaha native Benjamin Cooney's family is getting a first-hand look at Mother Nature at her most extreme.

"This is actually her first major hurricane I'd say. There were a few tropical storms over the last couple of years but they weren't too serious," said Cooney.

As far as big storms go things have been pretty quiet for Ben's sister Shannon since she moved to Tampa 4 years ago.

But that all started to change as Ian crept closer to Florida's coast.

"Over the weekend they said it was only going to be a two or three down there in Tampa. But this morning they said no it's actually going to push harder. They raised it to a category four this morning and that's when they were more like, Ok this is a serious matter let's start taking action," said Cooney.

Cooney said that thankfully his sister lives away from the coast but that isn't stopping her and her fiancee from preparing for a worst-case scenario.

"He started boarding up the house, putting sandbags down the basic stuff. Getting food and supplies in case the power goes out," said Cooney.

Cooney says that he has been able to stay in contact with his sister but had described it as spotty.

He isn't too worried about a worst-case scenario but says if worst comes to worst he is ready to step up and help his family.

"There is definitely that thought in the back of your mind of okay if push comes to shove me my dad and mom will have to hop in a truck. Or I will, it's my sister. If they truly need help or to evacuate I have no problem renting a Uhaul or hopping in my dad's truck and going down there to help out," said Cooney.

