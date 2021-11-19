Watch
Nebraska's 1.9% unemployment rate the lowest on record in US

David Zalubowski/AP
Now hiring signs stand in front of a McDonald's Sunday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Seward, Neb. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Posted at 3:40 PM, Nov 19, 2021
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska’s unemployment rate fell to a mere 1.9% last month, which was the lowest any state has reached since U.S. data collection began in 1976.

The October rate reported by Nebraska’s labor department and the Bureau of Labor Statistics marks the first time a state’s unemployment rate dropped below 2%.

Spokespeople for both agencies confirmed that Nebraska’s rate is the lowest recorded nationally.

Nebraska has maintained its status as the state with the lowest rate through much of the pandemic.

It’s 0.1 percentage points lower than Nebraska's September rate of 2%.

