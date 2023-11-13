Nebraska's official Veterans Day Parade held in Bellevue: What it means to spectators and veterans

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — In Bellevue, it’s no secret that military connections run deep.

“My dad was a veteran,” said spectator Earnestine Hill. “My girls are in ROTC they’re marching today."

It’s no surprise that so many took time Saturday morning to celebrate veterans and honor their service, at the city’s annual Veterans Day Parade.

“I like to come out to these parades and show all my support for all the veterans,” said Jay Myers, a veteran.

For many veterans and their families, service means time away from home.

“Since my mom met my dad he was already a marine and he was at school for a while since we moved here,” said Avery Lovely, a spectator. “Now, he’s back in the Marine Corps.”

It’s one of many sacrifices they’re willing to make, in order to serve their country. Their service, no matter what capacity or how long ago is deeply felt not just by spectators, but also by fellow veterans.

“It brings tears to my eyes,” said Hill. “‘Cause I think of my dad.”

“It makes me feel really proud that I am a veteran and I’m proud of all the veterans in the parade, saluting the flag and showing that they appreciate what America thinks of them,” said Myers.

