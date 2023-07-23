Nebraska's oldest and longest fair returns for the weekend

RALSTON, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska's oldest and longest county fair is back for just this weekend. The Douglas County Fair officially kicked off Saturday morning at First Liberty Credit Union Arena in Ralston.

Outside the arena, you can find classic cars, local food vendors, and livestock shows. If you want to cool off — head inside to find local businesses and bouncy houses for the kids. Matt Gunderson, chair of the Douglas County Fair advisory board said the fair is unique because there is a wide variety of vendors for everyone of all ages. And more importantly, it's community-based.

"The local community is vibrant and it's the pulse of everything that makes a thriving community and so to be able to have them come here and be able to show off what they do," Gunderson said. "We have food vendors, there's community bands on the stage right now. There's a youth group on stage. Being able to show your talents is what the county fair is all about," he said.

Admission to the fair is free and runs through 5:00 p.m. Sunday. For a full schedule of events, visit douglascountyfair.org.

