Nebraska's statewide burn ban extended until April 23

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Governor Jim Pillen announced an extension of the statewide suspension of the authority of local fire chiefs to waive the open burning ban.

The suspension is effective through midnight on April 23, based on extremely dry and windy conditions that pose major fire risks, according to a press release.

Pillen will be in consultation with fire and emergency officials to continually reassess the prohibition on open burns.

