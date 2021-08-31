Nebraska's Task Force One has boots on the ground in Louisiana in aftermath of Hurricane Ida

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Nebraska Task Force One is helping first responders on the Gulf Coast handle the mess Hurricane Ida left behind.

Forty-two Nebraskans are going door-to-door this week in South Louisiana. They're doing this in part because power and cell service are out, meaning people can't even call 911.

On Tuesday we heard from the Lincoln Fire Battalion Chief about how they're helping the community.

“This morning they're moving down into the Thibodaux area with the assignment of doing some secondary searches of neighborhoods that have a hundred, a couple hundred structures,” said Battalion Chief Brad Thavenet. “They're going to go to every structure because there is no cell service, no electricity, phone lines and that to make sure somebody's not in there that just didn't have access to call 911 or to call a friend that could provide (them) assistance.”

This work takes a lot more time than many of Task Force One's other rescues because of the debris across roadways, the high water and the muck that's left behind.

Members of the Lincoln-based rescue unit say they are prepared to stay for as long as two weeks and fortunately no one has been injured so far.

