Neglected dogs get a second chance with help from NHS

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) - The Nebraska Humane Society welcomed 10 new furry friends to its facility on Saturday morning as they begin their journeys to find forever homes.

Earlier this year, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and a local animal rescue team removed 90 neglected dogs from an overcrowded home in eastern Ohio.

The Nebraska Humane Society is one of several places the ASPCA is delivering these dogs to around the country.

Now the Humane Society is focused on rehabbing these animals and getting them ready for adoption.

“Because of everything that they've been through recently, going on a road trip, being handled by many different people, and now being in a very new environment, we're going to give them a few days to relax and decompress so we can really see their personality,” said Nicolette Neuhauser, animal program coordinator at the Nebraska Humane Society. “Then, we are going to assess them behaviorally to figure out what resources and programs will be best suited for each individual dog. We are going to focus on building their confidence and associating people with something positive."

This gives these dogs a second chance to enjoy life. Once they are ready to be adopted, you will be able to find these dogs on the Nebraska Humane Society website.

