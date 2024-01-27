Neighborhood Impact: State awards $234.5 million in grants to North and South Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — "We haven't actually received any funding yet, but we know it is on the way, and it is really close," said Candice Price, co-owner of Home Team Auto Sales.

3 News Now Reporter Molly Hudson met Price back in August, at a public meeting about the application process for the North and South Omaha Recovery Grant Program.

She received a small business support grant.



"The thing about Home Team is not only will it impact us directly and the community directly, so that we can hire within Home Team, but of course we offer transportation so that means our indirect impact is even greater," Price said.

The Department of Economic Development coordinated the this grant program.

Recipients were broken into 7 categories.

In total 131 grants were awarded -- totaling $234.5 million dollars.

"This program leverages state resources to support local existing businesses, non-profits, community leaders," said K.C. Belitz, director of the Department of Economic Development.

The funding was split almost evenly: $115 million in North Omaha projects. $111 million in South Omaha and $7 million that encompasses both neighborhoods.

But the process isn't over.

"We have 3 steps of due diligence that we will do," Belitz said.

Awardees have been named, they will move forward on a contract and then the funds will be released.

"We will be able to support upwards of 75 business owners each year for three years, as well as make sure we have the physically space to support business owners," said Ashlei Spivey, executive director and founder of I Be Black Girl. "Hopefully, right, we get this money, we are really excited just based on the partnership and the work that is in front of us."

Canopy South has plans of revitalizing two areas of South Omaha.

"We are focusing in two specific areas, the Q street corridor and the 24th street corridor, we are working with several organizations to develop," said Cesar Garcia, executive director, Canopy South.

The DED expects these investments to create $9,250, creating change in these neighborhoods.

"We are ready to, you know, get in there and grind with them, work late nights, put in everything that we need, to ensure that when you look around in 5 years, when you look around in 10 years we are not wondering what happened, we are saying I can't believe this, this is amazing," Price said.

