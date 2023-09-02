Neighborhood in Bellevue relieved after roads are made safer for families

BELLEVUE, Neb. (KMTV) — Dangerous driving had families in one Bellevue neighborhood concerned for the safety of their kids. They spoke out about the potential dangers and the city stepped up to get something done.

In September of 2022, Steve Spurgeon and other members of the Nob Hill neighborhood in Bellevue knew they had a problem.

Drivers were traveling through their neighborhood, sometimes at high speeds, and through intersections that had no stop signs or even yield signs.

It created a dangerous situation for the many kids who use the neighborhood to go to and from school and for the many families in Nob Hill with young children.

The neighborhood brought its issue to the Bellevue City Council and is happy to report that one of the most challenging intersections is now home to a four-way stop.

"I went to the city council meeting and I had some fire under me when I went after them on that. But I tell you what this city council we have in Bellevue and Kathy Welchin who is the representative for our neighborhood has really come through. They have proven to me that the really do care about the community and they put the work in and they got it done for us so I can say nothing but thank you so much to them," said Spurgeon, a long-time resident of the Nob Hill Neighborhood.

If you are driving through the neighborhood you will have one more stop sign to think about, one that families are very thankful for.

