OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — Less than a week ago, a call went out online from Omaha Nursing and Rehab asking for gardening supplies.

These supplies included items like hoses, annuals, perennials, vegetable plants, mulch, tomato cages and patio chairs.

And neighbors responded.

3 News Now Photojournalist Wade Lux was there on Tuesday as those donations were put to use.

