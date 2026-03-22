Neighbors show up to honor Sgt. Noah Tietjens as fallen Bellevue soldier returns home

OMAHA, Neb. (KMTV) — The procession carrying the body of Sgt. Noah Tietjens traveled from Eppley Airfield, on its way to Forest Lawn Cemetery and funeral home, as the community gathered to pay their respects.

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Remains of fallen Bellevue Sgt. Noah Tietjens return home

Tietjens, a Bellevue neighbor, was one of six soldiers killed when his base in Kuwait was attacked two weeks ago. His remains were flown into Eppley Airfield and escorted by a police motorcade.

Carter Lake firefighter Iain Rincon knew Tietjens through the Creighton University ROTC program:"I think we are all just shocked and grieving."

Retired Air Force Colonel Robert "Bruce" Mundie was there with his cycling group: "I just think as citizens, you know, the sacrifice our military members make, signing their name on the dotted line, you know, up and to including your life and we're just here to honor his service and his sacrifice and that of his family, also."

Vietnam-era Air Force veteran Dottie Barickman also attended: "Never again will one generation of veterans abandon another, and we're coming out to salute and celebrate this individual that paid the ultimate sacrifice."

FUNERAL SERVICES



Visitation: Forest Lawn Cementary, 8 am to 8 pm on March 27

Funeral: Bellevue Christian Center, 10 am on March 28

Private burial at Forest Lawn Cemetary

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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